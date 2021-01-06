‘We don’t need China’s Covid vaccine, we need Indian vaccine’; says Nepal PM….

Kathmandu: Nepal has rejected China’s offer to help with the Covid vaccine. Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has said that he has held talks with Indian officials and has decided to buy the vaccine from India. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali will arrive in Delhi on May 14 for further talks. The decision on vaccine transfer will be taken at a meeting attended by key officials from Nepal and India.

Nepal, which has sided with China on the border issue, has been trying to get closer to India for the past few days. As part of this, Army Chief Major General MM Naravane, who recently visited Nepal, was given a military honor. This was followed by talks between the Commerce and Energy Ministers of the two countries.