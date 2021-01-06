“We have asked for more waterproofing material,” Bharatiya Kisan Union General Secretary

As Delhi wheels under a charm of severe winter with rain binding parts of the national capital for the fourth continuous day today, farmers opposing the Centre’s new farm laws at Delhi borders are making settlements to protect themselves from piercing cold.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said, “The tents have been covered with plastic sheets. These provide insulation as well as water slides down without entering the tents. Separate waterproof tents have also been set up for women. In the evening, we also brought in more mattresses and blankets as it is getting colder.” He added, “We have asked for more waterproofing material. It is also expected that the weather will improve by Wednesday afternoon.”

Sardar Singh, a farmer from Ropar said, “Before it fell, we had to remove it and now the cloth is being replaced with a plastic sheet. We reassembled our tent where as many as 100 people sleep every night. The tarpaulin will not only stop the rain but will also keep us warm. They are also fire-resistant.” Satnam Singh said, “Our woods are all wet. We had ration covered in time but the woods lie in the open and they are wet now. Tarpaulin is being used to cover the ration and places of langars are also being converted into covered setups so that whether it is rain or cold wave, our langars do not stop.”