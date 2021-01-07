Attention customers, new changes in WhatsApp: WhatsApp will disappear if these terms are not accepted…..

New Delhi: WhatsApp will disappear if the new changes and terms are not accepted. WhatsApp is about to revise its privacy policy terms. It is reported that the account will be deleted if the customers do not accept the new updates. WhatsApp is now sending customers a notification regarding updated privacy information. This notification will be available to these users as soon as WhatsApp is opened.

On Tuesday evening, thousands of users were notified of the latest changes to WhatsApp’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. The message was that the new update requires users to agree to the terms and conditions for maintaining their WhatsApp account information. The new announcement reveals changes in how they collaborate with Facebook to integrate with Facebook products. The notification window that appears now has the options Agree and Not Now. The terms can be agreed or decided later.

The privacy policy terms that the company has just issued will come into effect from February 8. The company says that if you want to continue getting the WhatsApp service after this date, you must agree to these terms. Those who do not agree to the terms can delete the account by visiting WhatsApp’s Help Center.