Centre warns four states to maintain strict vigilance….

New Delhi: The Center has warned the states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal to be extra vigilant in the recent rise in Covid cases. In a letter to four states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan demanded strict measures to be taken to curb the rise in Covid cases.

He pointed out that 59% of the active Covid cases in the country are in these four states. The number of tests should not be reduced for any reason as the new variant of Covid has arrived in the country. The Union Health Secretary has also directed the people of the four states to wear masks and ensure social distance. Earlier, Union Health Minister Harshavardhan had raised the issue of Covid outbreak in Kerala, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. He said the situation in the three states was such that despite the various vaccines in the country, the fight against the spread of Covid was challenging.

With 52,000 active cases, Maharashtra was the leading state in the country. 50,000 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra so far. However, the number of active cases in Kerala has increased to 65,000. There are about 9000 active cases in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. So far 10,000 people have died in West Bengal and 3,500 in Chhattisgarh. About 5000 new cases were reported in Kerala every day of the last week. About 3700 new cases were reported in Maharashtra, about 1,000 in Chhattisgarh and about 900 in Bengal during this period.