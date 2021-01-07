Corona virus: Five and a half lakh expatriates returned home after losing their jobs…

New Delhi: The government has estimated that 5.52 lakh expatriates returned to Kerala last year after losing their jobs due to the Covid crisis.

According to figures compiled by the Department of Overseas Kerala Affairs, 8.43 lakh people returned to Kerala from foreign countries from the first week of May 2020 to January 4 this year, when the outbreak of Covid spread. Of these, 5.52 lakh returned after losing their jobs. It is estimated that 1.40 lakh people have returned in the last 30 days.

More than two lakh returnees have stated that their work visas have expired or there are other reasons for their return. The rest are senior citizens, or children and family members of expatriates. In this context, it is estimated that the economy of Kerala may face a long-term impact in the context of the ongoing labor crisis created by Covid-19.