Covid-19 Updates: Police lifts night curfew

The Mumbai police has lifted the night curfew imposed in the city by the Maharashtra state government. The Mumbai police has decided not to extend the night curfew. The Maharashtra state government has imposed night curfew from December 22 to January 5 between 11 PM and 6 AM. The night curfew was imposed after the new strain of muted Covid-19 was found in UK .

“The night curfew deadline ended at 12 Am on Tuesday, following which the police decided not to extend the curbs on movement of the people in night,” the official said.

The city police had also imposed section 144 of the CrPC (Criminal Procedur Code) during the timings of the night curfew banning assembly of more than five persons. The official said citizens should follow guidelines issued by the state government and adhere to the pandemic protocol though the night curfew has been discontinued.