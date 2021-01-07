Former minister KK Ramachandran Master passed away

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala minister KK Ramachandran Master passed away. He breathed his last at 3 am on Thursday at a private hospital in Kozhikode due to cardiac arrest. He was aged 78.

KK Ramachandran Master has elected to Kerala assembly from Kalpetta assembly constituency in Wayanad for three times consecutively from 1991. During 1995-1996 he was the minister in charge of Food And Civil Supplies. He also served as the health minister in state during 2004 to 2006.