Gulf country launches digital IDs for citizens and expats

A gulf country has launched digital ID cards for both citizens and expats. Saudi Arabia has announced this. General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia has launched the digital version of ‘Muqeem ID’. It is available in “Absher Individuals” under the name of “Muqeem Digital ID” or Resident Digital ID.

It can be accessed through the “Absher Individuals” service at the ministry’s Absher portal or through the Absher app on smartphones.

The digital ID will help expatriates to escape the fine for not carrying their original plastic Muqeem Card.

“This will enable the beneficiary to view the ID data electronically through the “Absher Afrad” (Absher Individuals) application through the variable QR Code. Expatriates can download a copy of it on their smartphone so that they can take advantage of it without the need to connect to the Internet”, said Captain Nasser Al-Otaibi, the spokesman of Jawazat.