Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has gained against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the positive opening of Indian share market and weakening of US dollar has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.10 against the US dollar. During the trading the rupee inched higher to 73.08, registering a rise of just 3 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar ‘s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 89.40.