Nasal Corona virus vaccine to be launched in India soon: India’s first nasal vaccine….

Nagpur: The nasopharyngeal corona virus vaccine will soon become a reality in India. Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech is set to launch a vaccine trial in Nagpur. Preparations are already underway to launch phase 1 and 2 trials of nasal vaccines at Gillurkar Multi-Specialty in Nagpur.

Bharat Biotech chief Dr. Krishna Ella has made this clear. ‘We are developing a nasal vaccine in collaboration with the University of Washington School of Medicine. We are working with a single dose vaccine. Research has also shown that the nasal vaccine is the best option’. He said the reason for this was because the corona virus invaded the human body through the nose.

We are ready to conduct nasal vaccine trials within the next two weeks. Krishna Ella points out that there is a lot of scientific evidence that vaccines given through the nose are more effective than vaccines that are injected into the body. The nasal vaccine will be tested on 30-45 healthy health workers over the age of 18 and up to the age of 65 at four trial sites in Bhubaneswar, Pune, Nagpur and Hyderabad.