“No evidence of unlawful conversion”; Cops cancels the case of love-jihad

The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district canceled a lawsuit against three Muslim men who had been arrested under the anti-conversion ordinance for sexually assaulting and lurking a 22-year-old woman, after her allegations diverted out to be incorrect.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan told the media that a lawsuit will now be documented against the woman under Section 182 of the Indian Penal Code, which concerns furnishing inaccurate details to the officers. The FIR against the charged was pointed on Friday under Sections 354 (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance. The FIR was deleted on Saturday.

The woman stated that one of the blamed, a taxi driver named Abrar Khan, halted her at a junction in the Fareedpur area on December 1 when she was heading back home. The complainant counted that the blamed attempted to drag her down from her scooter and sexually tormented her. She also indicted the man for compelling her to transform into Islam and wed her. The woman stated that the accused escaped with the aid of his associates when some inhabitants of the area interceded. The police registered the FIR against Khan, his brother, and a friend based on the woman’s whine.

The police have expressed that the three men were not in Bareilly on the day the plausible venture happened. “As per the evidence collected by the police, the allegations leveled against the three men by the woman were wrong,” the Bareilly SSP said.

The police asserted that the woman had been in a connection with Khan and had run away with him last year. She was located over a week later. Her family wedded her off to another man last month. Family members of the blamed conveyed comfort over the elision of the FIR against them.“Our children were being framed in this case,” We request police to ensure an impartial probe.” they said.