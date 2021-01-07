Realme has launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone in China

Realme has unveiled its first smartphone of 2021 in China today. Dubbed the Realme V15 5G, it is a successor to the 5G-enabled Realme V5 from last year. It boasts major upgrades on the display, camera, and charging front. There’s also a newer MediaTek 5G chipset on board.

The Realme V15 brings an AMOLED screen, 50W fast charging, 180Hz touch sampling, and 64 MP camera. But, it misses out on a high refresh rate, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor clocked at 2.4GHz. It is a powerful chipset built on a 7nm process. The same SoC also powers the Realme X7 which will launch soon in India. Mali-G57 will take care of the graphics and gaming performance.

Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a weight of just 176g and it is 8.1mm thick. The smartphone is available for pre-order in China while it will be hitting the offline market from 15th January. One of the cool things about the phone is its color options. There are 3 color options. One is a gradient finish having yellow and a purplish color called “Koi”. The other one is having a sky blue and white gradient called Mirror Lake. While there is also a silver color option called Crescent Silver.