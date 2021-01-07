Tata Safari will be built on the new OMEGARC platform. Know more!!!

Tata Motors is bringing back the legendary ‘Safari’ name for its upcoming flagship seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The company first showcased the SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, which was initially called the Gravitas.

Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Safari, an iconic brand with a strong following, has been the most sought after SUV on Indian roads for well over two decades.” Tata Safari has enjoyed a legacy, a fan following for decades and it is great news that it is making a comeback. However, it is not a result of the super-quick development of a new-generation Safari but placing the nameplate on a product Tata Motors had been looking to launch since after rolling out the Tata Harrier in 2019.

Shailesh Chandra added, “In its new avatar, the Safari will appeal to the socially active, fun-loving customers who seek out unique experiences and adventure. Its design, performance, versatility, features, and long-lasting build quality, reinforce the SUV lifestyle to provide unending pleasure. We are confident that the launch of the Safari will once again re-energize the market, amplifying its cult status.”