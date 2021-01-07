These animals remind us of care and love; Watch two viral videos….

The videos of various animals that come daily through social media not only make us laugh and rejoice but are also thought provoking and reminiscent of human things. Two videos that are now gaining attention on social media will once again teach us love and care. The characters in the video are two chimpanzees and a tortoise.

The world needs to learn love and care from these animals pic.twitter.com/ghP5pI2M3m — Sudha Ramen ?? (@SudhaRamenIFS) January 7, 2021

One of the chimpanzees transfers food to the tortoise and another accompanying the chimpanzee. The video shows the three of them sharing food and enjoying themselves. Sudha Raman, an IFS officer, shared a video on Twitter titled “The world needs to learn about love and care from these animals.”

A video posted on The FeelGood page on Twitter shows two cats sharing their food. In the video a cat eats some food in a bowl and then moves it to a friend’s cat. The cat eats a little and then moves the bowl back to the other cat. So they both share a meal and enjoy it.