Trailer of ‘Madam Chief Minister’ starring Richa Chadha released : Watch it here

The trailer of Bollywood film ‘ Madam Chief Minister’ has been released. Richa Chadha plays the lead role in the political thriller film. Richa Chadha plays the role of a young woman who wants to become the Chief Minister.

“Happy to announce that our labour of love Madam Chief Minister has been announced. My toughest part yet, am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with particularly witty Subhash Sir and with the splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi and Saurabh Shukla”, Richa Chadha wrote on Instagram while sharing the trailier.

The film’s cast also comprises of Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul and Akshaye Oberoi. The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor of ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama’, ‘Jolly LLB’ and ‘Jolly LLB 2’. The film is bankrolled by T-Series. The film will be released on January 22.