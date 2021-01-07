UAE issues advisory for citizens

UAE has issued an advisory for its citizens in USA. The UAE Embassy in USA has issued the advisory. The advisory was issued after riots erupted in US Capitol. Earlier on Wednesday, supporters of US President, Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol building.

The UAE Embassy has urged all citizens of UAE to stay away from protest areas in the Washington city. The embassy also advised its citizens to abide by the curfew decision starting from 6 pm today until 6 am on Thursday, January 7.

Also Read: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram block Donald Trump’s accounts

The UAE Embassy urged all UAE citizens in USA to contact (202) 243-2400, in case of an emergency