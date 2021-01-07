‘US Capitol Violence’: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram block Donald Trump’s accounts

Social media messaging apps, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram has blocked the accounts of US President Donald Trump. The accounts of Donald Trump were blocked by these apps after the riots in the US Capitol building.

” As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy”, tweeted Twitter.

Facebook tweeted it would block Trump’s page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations. Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets made by him are not removed, the account would remain locked. Instagram will also block Trump’s account for 24 hours over policy violations.

Meanwhile, one woman was shot at the US Capitol. The incident took place as hundreds of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building and violently clashed with police.