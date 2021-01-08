The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to act as the state’s principal health secretary for his “derogatory” comments against doctors. The IMA stated that the statements of the principal health secretary are “very insulting” to the medical fraternity and appropriate moves should be carried out against him.

On December 30, while preaching recently designated doctors in Jharkhand, Principal Health Secretary Dr. Nitin Kulkarni said, “People become doctors so that they don’t have to work. And, some want to become doctors so that they get handsome dowry.”These comments were made in the existence of the state’s health minister. A joint board of IMA and the Jharkhand Health Service Association will also assemble Health Minister Banna Gupta to record their protest over the top official’s remarks.

After the remarks were broadcasted in the media, doctors’ organizations in Jharkhand have been annoyed and have been urging action against Kulkarni. A total of 280 doctors were issued appointment letters at the occasion where he created his weird statement about the medical fraternity. Despite reiterated trials, Dr. Kulkarni could not be reached for his remarks over the dispute.