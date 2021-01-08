Death threat to Chief Minister, security tightened

Police has tightened the security for Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as he received an anonymous letter claiming that a conspiracy has been hatched to eliminate him. The state government has also ordered an enquiry into the matter. The letter addressed to the CM was received on January 5.

“I would like to inform that some contact killers (illegible).. to kill you. These contact killers are professional criminals. These contact killers are equipped with latest weapons like AK-47, semi-automatic pistol. These criminals may attack you anytime. I would like to tell you that you can be killed anytime, so please be aware..,” the letter read.

After this the security of the chief minister at his residence, the secretariat as well as during journey to various places were tightened.