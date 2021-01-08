Elon Musk lashes out at WhatsApp in his tweet.

Elon Musk takes another dig at WhatsApp, this time reminds users to switch to Signal instead after WhatsApp updates its privacy policy.

Use Signal, says Elon Musk in his tweet after WhatsApp privacy policy change. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has proposed that users should shift to the Signal app in a tweet, pointed against WhatsApp. This tweet comes after WhatsApp announced a revision to its privacy policy warning further integration with Facebook over data sharing. WhatsApp uses the same end-to-end encryption protocol as Signal. The signal is a cross-platform encrypted messaging app, which has been downloaded by around ten million users already. The Signal Foundation, which shares its name with the app, involves former WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton as one of its founders.

Present statistics indicate many people are trying out Signal. But the app was not qualified to handle the inrush of new users. Many of them were not receiving verification codes to create an account in the Signal app because of a wave of new users. “We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible. Hang in there,” Signal Tweeted. WhatsApp’s new privacy policy goes into effect on February 8, 2021. Users will have the choice of deleting their account if they do not wish to proceed with the new policy, which depends on more data sharing with Facebook.