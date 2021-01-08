Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. The rising crude oil prices and strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee traded in a small range of 73.35-73.39 in early hours. The rupee had closed 20 paise lower at 73.31 a dollar on Thursday. The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 89.85.

On Thursday, the foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 382.30 crore on a net basis .