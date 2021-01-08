IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Yellow alert issued

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. IMD informed that these states will receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours”, IMD tweeted.

“Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over southern peninsular India during next 2-3 days,” the tweet added.

IMD has also issued ‘yellow alert’ in several districts in Kerala. The agency said that the state will receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in next 3 days.

Yellow Alert:

January 8 – Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram

January 8 – Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and WayanadJanuary 10 – Pathanamthitta and Idukki

January 11 – Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram