India and China continue to maintain communication for ensuring complete disengagement. Read more!!!

Today, the Ministry of External Affairs declared that India and China have secured communication to withdraw any “misunderstandings and misjudgments” and manage the entire separation at all friction areas along the Line of Actual Control.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “As you are aware, the latest round of WMCC was held on December 18. The two sides have agreed to hold the next round of senior commanders’ meeting and are in constant communication through diplomatic and military channels in this regard.”

He added, “In the meantime, both sides have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgments even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements to restore peace and tranquility.”