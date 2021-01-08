Indian Railway announces a ‘good news’ for all passengers

The Indian Railway has announced a ‘good news’ for all passengers. The Indian Railway has announced that the time of cancellation of reserved train tickets will be extended. The time of cancellation of reserved train tickets booked between March 21 to July 31 last year from the ticket reservation counter will be extended from six months to nine months.

It is applicable only for regular timetabled trains cancelled by Railways. In case of ticket cancelled through 139 or through IRCTC website, the time limit for surrendering of such ticket for the above mentioned period across reservation counter up to nine months from the date of journey.

“Railways has decided to extend the time limit beyond six months and up to nine months from the date of journey for cancellation of PRS counter tickets and refund of fare across reservation counters for the journey period March 21, 2020 to July 31, 2020”, said a statement issued by the Railway.