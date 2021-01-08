“Indian tricolour” seen at US Capitol attack ; Shashi Tharoor& Varun Gandhi in Twitter dispute!!!

The Indian flag which was found among a crowd of pro-Donald Trump followers during the US Capitol Hill brutality in Washington has started a vicious Twitter fight between Congress’s Shashi Tharoor and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Varun Gandhi. The Twitter controversy between Shashi Tharoor and Varun Gandhi went as far as the BJP MP exploring out a 2015 picture of Shashi Tharoor with a Donald Trump supporter who supported the US President’s electoral forgery blames in the 2020 US Presidential election.

The Twitter row started on Thursday during the US Capitol aggression by the pro-Trump group when a video of an anonymous person waving the Indian tricolor between dozens of US flags and the pro-Trump crowd began doing rounds on social media. Responding to the video of the Indian flag during the US Capitol brutality, Varun Gandhi told that his was certainly a combat India doesn’t require to get concerned in.

Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in… pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021

[2/2] Unfortunately, most liberals have flagrantly ignored warnings of its misuse in anti-national protests (e.g. in JNU) in India as well. It is a symbol of pride for us, and we venerate it without due regard to any “mentality”. @ShashiTharoor — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021

The rivalry did not appear to finish there as Varun Gandhi was brisk to list “anti-national protests e.g., JNU” in reply to Shashi Tharoor’s tweet. The BJP MP said, “These days, it’s become too easy to deride Indians for using our flag to showcase our pride in our country. At the same time, it’s also too easy to use the flag for nefarious purposes. Unfortunately, most liberals have flagrantly ignored warnings of its misuse in anti-national protests (e.g. in JNU) in India as well. It is a symbol of pride for us, and we venerate it without due regard to any “mentality”. @ShashiTharoor”

Not supporting down despite no answer from Shashi Tharoor, Varun Gandhi then attempted to discover a link between the US Capitol roughness and the part of “Shashi Tharoor’s colleagues” in it. Varun Gandhi tweeted an image of Shashi Tharoor with a Trump backer who had, on Facebook, published a picture of “Stop the Steal” objections offering his backing. In another picture Varun Gandhi tweeted back from 2015, the Trump ally, Vincent Xavier, is seen with Shashi Tharoor.

The caption read;

Dear @ShashiTharoor, now that we know that this lunatic was such a dear friend of yours, one can only hope that you and your colleagues were not the silent ? behind this mayhem. pic.twitter.com/bedkef7ZLc — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 8, 2021

The group of hundreds of Donald Trump supporters smashed into the US Capitol and wandered the halls peeking for legislators, who were compelled to end their reviews and vacate to protection, in a request to topple the US election outcome and prevent Joe Biden from carrying over the White House. While Donald Trump requested the assailants to quit , he kept the electoral forgery accusation. On Friday, Donald Trump eventually blamed the devastation generated by his allies in the US Capitol, stating they do not symbolize America, as the beleaguered president promised to guarantee a “smooth, orderly and seamless” shift of power to President-elect Joe Biden.