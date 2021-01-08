‘Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi take the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine’: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. The RJD leader has said this while the opposition parties has criticized the approval given to the vaccine.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, then, we will also take it”, said the RJD leader.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yada has claimed that he will not take the vaccine. “How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated by the BJP’s vaccine”, said Akhilesh Yadav.