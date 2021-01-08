Qatar Airways resumes flying through Saudi Arabia’s airspace

The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has resumed flight operations through the air space of Saudi Arabia. This was announced by the Qatar Airways . The first flight to be routed via the country was flight QR1365 to Johannesburg, South Africa.

“This evening Qatar Airways began to reroute some flights through Saudi airspace with the first scheduled flight expected to be QR 1365, Doha to Johannesburg at 20.45 this evening, 7 January,” Qatar Airways announced.

Also Read: UAE airline announces 21% discount on tickets

Qatar Airways resumed using the Saudi airspace after the Saudi lifted the boycott imposed on Qatar.

This evening #QatarAirways began to reroute some flights through Saudi airspace with the first scheduled flight expected to be QR 1365, Doha to Johannesburg at 20.45 this evening, 7 January. pic.twitter.com/wmU7Qq6Mwd — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) January 7, 2021

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates announced they were ending their air, land and sea boycott of Qatar. The full deal was signed on Tuesday at the annual summit of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The GCC meeting will held at AlUla in Saudi Arabia.

The boycott had begun in June 2017, when the four countries accused Qatar of supporting Islamist groups in the region and of having warm ties with Iran.