Saudi Arabia and Qatar to enter the new world together: Expatriates with new hopes

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are now together into a new world, ex-pats with new hopes. The GCC summit is strengthening diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Saudi blockade against Qatar had already ended.

The same day after the 41st summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met. The two had a joint discussion and decided to further strengthen bilateral relations. The Saudi Cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman, also welcomed the new decision. This diplomatic relationship is expected to help overcome the crises created by covid.