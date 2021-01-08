Telecommunications Regulatory Authority issues WhatsApp alert for users

The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) in UAE has issued a WhatsApp alert for users. The TRA has issued the advisory regarding the WhatsApp’s terms of service and privacy policy. Earlier, the popular social media messaging app has issued an in-app notification about its updated terms of service and privacy policy.

“The page that currently appears to WhatsApp users is an update on the terms of the Privacy Policy that regulate the operation of the application and must be approved by those who wish to continue using the application,” TRA said in a post shared on its social media account.

WhatsApp has updated its terms of service and privacy policy. WhatsApp owned by Facebook has given an in-app notification to its users about this. The account will be deleted if the user did not accept the changes in its Terms of Service and privacy policy by February 8. WhatsApp is giving a deadline of February 8, 2021 to accept the new policy or delete your account.

“WhatsApp must receive or collect some information to operate, provide, improve, understand, customise, support, and market our Services, including when you install, access, or use our Services,” the updated policy read.