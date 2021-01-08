The big change in the sea behind the devastating thunder. Know more!!!

Hurricane in the Arabian Sea is behind heavy rains and devastating thunderstorms in Kerala. The Meteorological Office has warned of heavy rains in several districts till Monday. As part of this, a yellow alert was declared in ten districts yesterday.

The yellow alert was issued in ten districts except for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam. The yellow alert will be issued in Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Friday.

According to the Meteorological Office, the current rainfall is due to the cyclone formed in the Arabian Sea and along the Tamil Nadu coast. The warning said thunderstorms were more likely to occur between 2 pm and 10 pm and the public should take precautions.