Gulf country announces date of resuming international flights

A gulf country has decided to resume international flight services. Saudi Arabia has announced that it will lift the suspension imposed on international flight services. The international flight services will resume from March 31,2021. Saudi Arabia has also announced some guidelines for resuming the services.

The guidelines are the following:

1. Citizens will be allowed to travel outside the Kingdom and come back.

2. The temporary ban on international flights will be lifted.

3. All air, sea, and land borders will reopen

The implementation of the above-mentioned measures will be done in accordance with the procedures and precautions laid down by the concerned committee amid all necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Kingdom.