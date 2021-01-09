Honda H’ness CB350 announced price hike

Honda’s H’nes CB350 is a super hit car in Indian market. The manufacturers have announced that they will be raising the price of this vehicle, which has added to the admiration of rivals in the bike range. The base variant DLX will have a price hike of Rs 1500 and the higher variant DLX Pro will have a price hike of Rs 2,500. With this, the ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 1.86 lakh to Rs 1.92 lakh.

The H’nes CB350 has been well received in the premium bike segment. Honda reported that 1000 bikes were delivered to customers within 20 days of launch. Apart from this, there are indications that there has been a huge jump in bookings as well. The CB350’s rivals are the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400. Despite the increase in price, the H’nes CB350 has not undergone any design or mechanical changes.

Also read: India to kick off vaccination drive from January 16th. Know more details