India to kick off vaccination drive from January 16th. Know more details

New Delhi: The distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the country will start from January 16. The first vaccine will be given to the 30 million health workers and Covid Front fighters. After COVID warriors those above 50 years and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore will be vaccinated.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the status of COVID-19 in the country. Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxine, a vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech, have been approved for immediate use in the country. Dry runs were organized across the country prior to the implementation of vaccination.

