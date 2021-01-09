Hyundai recalls over 471,000 cars

South Korean giant, Hyundai has decided to recall around 471,000 vehicles due to technical problem. Hyundai has decided to recall 471,000 in US. As per the company these vehicles have a possible fault in the electrical system to park these vehicles outside and in open spaces just in case there is an incident related to fire.

Hyundai has recalled its SUV Tucson made between 2016 and 2018, and 2020. Tucson SUVs equipped with Smart Control Cruise feature are not part of the list.

Back in September, Hyundai had recalled around 180,000 Tucson units and had said that corrosion may cause a short circuit in faulty anti-lock brake system and that this could cause a fire even with the engine off.