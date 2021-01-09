‘If you want to touch India, you have to gain more power’; Behind the realization of Imran Khan

The video of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly admitting that he is beginning to fear India has gone viral. Imran Khan said that for the last 73 years, India has never had a government as strong as the Narendra Modi government. Imran Khan spoke about the strength of the Indian Army at a rally aired by Lahore-based news channel 92.

“If ever there was a need to strengthen the Pakistan Armed Forces, it is now. Because for the last 73 years, India has never had a government like it has today,” Imran Khan said in an interview.

It is clear from this statement that India is now beginning to be feared. Every Indian knows the reason. Whenever provocation came, India initially adopted the method of peace and defense. But after the Narendra Modi government came to power, that routine changed. India, accustomed to defense, began to retaliate. Pakistan could not afford it.

Pakistan has repeatedly recognized India’s strength. Pakistanis can only imagine a black day when India twice went on Pakistani soil during the Modi government and carried out a surgical strike. Pakistan has already come to realize that if it attacks India, its counter-attack will be huge. The result is Imran Khan’s public confession.

No one has forgotten India’s response to the 2016 Uri terror attack. The excitement of the parachute commanders of the Indian Army carrying out a surgical strike across the border has not changed. More than three years later, the Indian government commissioned the Air Force to respond to a terrorist suicide attack in Pulwama in 2019. India may launch another surgical strike if provoked by Pakistani forces.