Irfan Khan’s Birthday: “This time I could not forget your birthday,” said Babil Khan

Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan, known professionally as Irfan Khan or simply Irfan, was an Indian actor who worked in Hindi cinema as well as British and American films. Cited in the media as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, Khan’s career spanned over 30 years and earned him numerous accolades, including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and four Filmfare Awards.

Irfan Khan’s son Babil Khan tweeted, “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations. Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours.”

He also wrote, “We celebrated every day (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried.” Sutapa Sikdar, the actor’s wife tweeted, “You used to ask me when you were really young ‘Why would you celebrate your