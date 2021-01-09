List of world’s safest airlines during the epidemic revealed!!!!Check out here..

Now that people all over the world have resumed their travel plans, many airlines are being cautious and taking measures to ensure passenger safety during this pandemic. In a survey conducted recently, the 20 safest airlines, for the year 2021 has been announced. The study says these airlines have gone beyond their limits to ensure the protection of passengers. . From deep-cleaning to providing PPE kits and face shields, most airlines around the globe are making sure passengers are able to move between one destination and another with utmost safety.

The airlines that were chosen as the safest for the year 2021 are Air Baltic, Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, AirAsia, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Eva Air, Japan Airlines, Jetblue, KLM, Korean Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Southwest, Qatar Airways and Westjet.

Most aircrafts remained grounded for the large part of 2020 and resumed flying in the second half of the year. Now with the covid virus being spread at a rapid rate, the airlines taking intense measures to uphold the safety of the passengers is a huge relief for the people traveling in and around the world.