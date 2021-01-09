Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 inaugurated by PM Modi!!!!!

The 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2021 was inaugurated today by PM Narendra Modi in a Convention held in a virtual format. “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat” is the theme of the convention.

PM Narendra Modi during the inaugural function said that though the entire world is connected via the internet in this day and age, the minds of our people are always connected with ‘Maa Bharti’ – India, emphasizing how the Indians staying around the world are connected to their roots.

Modi also added that the ongoing campaign in India to empower the underprivileged of the country has caught the attention of the world and India has shown the world that a developing country too can take a lead in the sector of renewable energy. India’s contribution to global wealth and counter-terrorism measures, usage of technology to fight corruption are praised globally, he said.

Commenting on our country’s ability in developing original vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, he praised India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives to “save humanity”.

Every year, January 9 is observed as the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) to regard the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the growth of the nation. This year, amid the COVID-19 roll, Non-Resident Indians (NRI) across the world came together to celebrate the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention on a virtual floor. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is an event conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs and gives an important platform to connect with overseas Indians. This day also recognizes the challenges faced by Indian expatriate workers living abroad, reconnects NRIs with their roots, and celebrates their achievements.