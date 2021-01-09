Protesting farmer from Punjab commits suicide at Delhi border!!!

A 40-year-old farmer committed suicide at the Singhu border protest place in the suburbs of Delhi on Saturday. The man has been recognized as 40-year-old Amarinder Singh, who hails from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. Singh devoured poison at the Singhu frontier. He was hurried to a hospital in Sonepat where he died around 7.30 pm Saturday.

Haryana Police was notified about the occurrence about an hour before Amarinder Singh’s death. Administrators have started an inquiry into the subject. Thousands of farmers, from Punjab and Haryana, have been dwelling at Delhi’s boundaries for more than a month asking for the cancellation of the Centre’s three new farm laws. Around seven rounds of discussions between farmers’ unions and the central government have failed to settle the impasse.

Another farmer died by suicide at the Ghazipur border protest site earlier this month. He was later recognized as Kashmir Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district. In December, Amarjit Singh, an advocate from Jalalabad in Punjab’s Fazilka district also perished by suicide at the Tikri border protest place. Singh left a suicide note alleging that he was ‘sacrificing’ his life in assistance of the continuing farmers’ unrest.