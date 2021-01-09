Qatar announces entry/exit policies for travelers from Saudi.

Following the opening of the air, land, and sea borders between the State of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the Government Communications Office said in a press statement on Saturday that a list of precautionary measures will be executed on all arrivals from the Abu Samra border crossing. Based on Qatar’s current Covid-19 travel and return policies the following procedures will be followed as of Saturday, 9 January 2021.

All visitors to the State of Qatar from the Abu Samra border crossing are expected to undergo a Covid-19 test and receive a virus-free certificate no more than 72 hours prior to travel. All arrivals are subjected to hotel quarantine for 7 days. The hotel accommodation is to be reserved via the “Discover Qatar” website prior to arrival. All travelers from Qatar needing to travel through the Abu Samra border crossing must make a booking for hotel quarantine for the date of return prior to leaving the country. All arrivals must sign a formal pledge to cohere to hotel quarantine and obey the policies and conditions of the quarantine, in addition to downloading the Ehteraz app, which tracksCovid-19 infections.

These measures are subject to revision based on Covid-19 public health notices in the State of Qatar and around the world.