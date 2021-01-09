Samsung announces new colors for Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 series in the coming week and the company has already prepared its websites for it. A large list of over 900 landing pages has been created one for each Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, Galaxy S21 Ultra version, across memory options (128GB, 256GB, or 512GB) and a variety of color combinations. The list contains eleven different colors all going under the name of Phantom – Black, Brown, Gold, Gray, Navy, Pink, Red, Silver, Titanium, Violet, and White.

Probabilities are, Samsung won’t introduce all the colors of its series at once. Customers will get a clear picture of the availability of the variants at the announcement on January 14. The colors will be available in limited numbers with exclusive variants at specific markets throughout the year. Samsung adopts this strategy to rekindle the hype for the Galaxy S21 phones.

Market variations will also be present throughout the process. Samsung Italy will sell the Phantom Gray model of the Galaxy S21 5G under the name Enterprise Edition; as in the case of the Phantom Black Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. Samsung has already prepared an extensive list of markets and varients available.