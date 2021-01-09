State government announces new entry rules

A state government has announced new entry rules for passengers coming from England. Delhi state government has announced the new entry rules. As per the new announcement, all passengers coming from England will have to undergo a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine even if they test negative for COVID-19 on arrival. This was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read: Chief Minister allows 100% occupancy in cinema theatres

“To protect Delhiites from exposure to the virus from the UK, the Delhi government has taken important decisions. Travellers coming from UK will have to mandatorily undergo a self-paid RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport. All those arriving from UK who test positive will be isolated at an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for seven days, followed by seven days of home quarantine,” said Arvind Kejriwal.