State government to impose Rs 10,000 fine for drinking on beaches

A state government has decided to impose a fine Rs. 10,000 for drinking on beaches. The Goa state government has announced this. The Tourism department in the state has decided to impose the fine. The decision was taken as several areas were found littered with bottles post new year celebrations. The department has installed boards cautioning people against drinking on beaches .

The state government, in January 2019, amended the Tourist Trade Act imposing fine of Rs 2,000 for individuals and Rs 10,000 for groups drinking on beaches.

“The tourism department will enforce the amended Act through police. Once we have our Tourist Police Force, we will be able to do it on our own,” said State Tourism Director Menino D’Souza.