Tata Safari to reign the cult of SUVs again!!!!!! Bookings open….

Tata Motors has announced that its new 7-seater SUV which is expected to launch on the 26th of January 2021 will bring back the iconic Tata Safari. The bookings for the new seven-seater SUV are now open across the country. The SUV was originally showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 as the Gravitas, as an extended version of the Harrier’s Omega architecture platform. The new branding is a clever move for the brand, though they will be at the risk of satisfying the customers as expectations on the new Tata Safari will be high. The Tata Safari, launched in ‘98 was India’s first time of the SUV culture and was a proficient off-road machine that still stands as the pioneer.

At the initial stages, the new Tata Safari will be available only as a two-wheel drive, although Tata has affirmed that they will eventually offer a four-wheel-drive version as well as an electric one. The Safari is expected to carry forward the Harrier’s terrain drive systems for better off-road performance. In terms of design though, it will be an extended variant of the Harrier based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy. From the front, it’s almost identical to Harrier with the exception of a slightly redesigned bumper. The split headlamp DRL set up is maintained forward but with LED headlamps. in the case of the profile, there is a visible change in the roofline and overall length, there is a notable hump which should give some extra headroom for the last row of seats. The rear gets a significant redesign that includes freshly designed tail-lamps and a redesigned bumper. Although the Safari is longer than the Harrier by 63mm and towers by almost 80, both cars will have the same wheelbase at 2,741mm.

The new Safari will be powered by the identical 2-liter turbocharged diesel as Tata Harrier, the BS6 compliant motor is presumed to make a more than sufficient 168bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual, with the prospect of a six-speed torque converter. Expected prices are to start at about 18 lakh for the base trim.