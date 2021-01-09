“Temperature dips to 0°C”; Get your winter clothes out, it’s getting cold in the UAE!!!

For the first time, the temperature of this emirate in the UAE has dropped below zero degrees Celsius. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the temperature fell to “2°C below zero” at 5.15 am on Saturday. The sub-zero temperature was reported in Al Ain’s Raknah.

The #lowest_temperature recorded over the country today morning was 2 °C below zero in Raknah at 05:15 UAE Local. — ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) January 9, 2021

In past years, the country has reported freezing temperatures, with some areas being blanketed by layers of ice. A snowman constructed out of ice had gone viral in 2019. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) anticipates weather over the approaching two days to be clear and partly cloudy and humid over interior regions in general. Following is a comprehensive weather forecast published by the NCM on Friday night for the coming two days

On Sunday fair to partly cloudy in wide and cold at night and by early morning particularly over regional areas and mountains.Light to moderate northeasterly to easterly in common, refreshing at times especially oversea northward, with speed 15 – 30kmph, stretching 40kmph.The temperature is estimated to fall to a low of 2°C in the mountains.

On Sunday the sea was moderate and rough by morning in the Arabian Gulf northward and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea. Fair to partly cloudy in general and cold at night and by early morning particularly over internal areas and mountains. The wind was light to moderate northeasterly in general, freshening at times northward, with speed 15 – 25kmph, reaching 35kmph. The sea was slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.