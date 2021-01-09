This is the beauty of democracy; Om Birla says India is a model for the world

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says India is a model for world democracy. He said India’s electoral process was decent and aesthetic. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha highlighted the transparency of governance in India in the context of the events in the United States. He was speaking at a seminar organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute.

India’s electoral process and devolution are a model for world democracy. Elections are going well despite the large population. Elections to the Lok Sabha and even the state legislatures have been held successfully since the grassroots elections.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha said that the greatest beauty of Indian democracy is the transfer of power unanimously. Even every assembly election is held with the participation of the people. The country is proud of this process. Om Birla said that as Gandhiji said, the soul of India lives in the villages and it is visible in the electoral process.

