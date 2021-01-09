Twitter has permanently banned US President Donald Trump’s account

Twitter has permanently suspended President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account due to repeated incitement of violence, the company announced yesterday night.

Twitter said, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them—specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter—we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Twitter added, “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

Tweets are no longer available on the @realDonaldTrump page, but the @POTUS account, which often simply retweets content from Trump‘s personal Twitter, is still accessible. It’s possible Trump will use this account for his rants instead, but @POTUS a government account that will be handed over to the Biden administration on January 20.