Twitter permanently bans Donald Trump’s account

The micro-blogging website, Twitter has permanently banned the account of US President Donald Trump. The social media messaging app has also suspended his team’s accounts too. Trump has around 88 million followers on Twitter. The decision was taken after the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action ,” Twitter said.

On Wednesday, Twitter suspended President Trump’s account until he deleted three tweets that the company flagged as violating its rules. Earlier Facebook has suspended his account through until at least the end of his presidential term.