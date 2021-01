Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Meteorological Department has warned heavy rains in the state today. Yellow alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Malappuram districts today.

Lightning is likely to be more active in hilly areas. Coastal areas of Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to experience high tide.