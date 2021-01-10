Covid vaccine distribution; The meeting of the Chief Ministers called by the Prime Minister is tomorrow….

New Delhi: The country is ready for the distribution of Covid vaccine. Preparations are underway ahead of the vaccine distribution. The Prime Minister will convene a meeting of Chief Ministers tomorrow to discuss preparations for vaccine use. Ahead of the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will also meet the chief secretaries on Monday.

Meanwhile, the process of delivering the Covishield vaccine to distribution centers is nearing completion in Pune. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is taking a historic step against the Covid epidemic with the start of vaccine distribution in the country on January 16.

A high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister yesterday decided to start using the vaccine in the country from January 16. The meeting assessed that the preparations in the country were satisfactory based on the dry run statistics.